Councilman calls for state, federal investigation into claims of illegal activity on Richland Co. Council

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County councilman is calling on state attorney general Alan Wilson to investigate allegations made by a former council administrator concerning the conduct of current and past council members.
In a letter to Wilson’s office Monday, Councilman Joseph Walker cited a letter from administrator Gerald Seals amid the controversy over his firing in 2018.
Seals claimed several council members engaged in illegal activities like making suspicious property purchases and misplacing money.
Walker is also asking for a federal investigation into those claims.
The council fired Seals last year because of several reported reasons, including unauthorized presentations concerning the penny tax program, the rapid turnover rate of county employees and sometimes sleeping on the job.
In the months following his firing, the council agreed to pay Seals a $1 million settlement.
However, just last week, a lawsuit filed on behalf of the State of South Carolina and the County of Richland claimed that payout was invalidated due to councilwoman Dalhi Myers violating the code of ethics.
The lawsuit said Myers gave Seals advice on the deal, which she later voted to approve.
Read the full lawsuit below:
