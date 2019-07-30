Businesses at Village at Sandhill say loitering teens remain major problem

“We are seeing narcotics violations, traffic violations, as well as fights every now and then on the weekends," RCSD Deputy Kelly Smith said. "I want to stress to the parents -- be mindful of where you are dropping kids off, or dropping you child off in, and you don’t want your child to even be a part of that environment. And be more aware that people do live around this area too, we want to make sure people are being courteous who do live in this area.”