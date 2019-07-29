US Census Bureau Brings 6,000 new jobs to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire thousands in the midlands over the next year.
The U.S. Census, conducted once every ten years, is a national survey that measures the population.
A Department of Employment Career Coach sat in front of City Hall for most of the day, helping all interested applicants.
Officials said they are going to hire more than six thousand people in the midlands over the next few months.
Officials said the census takers will make around fifteen dollars an hour and will have the task of confirming all addresses in South Carolina ahead of next year.
“Along with online, we have to visit everyone’s homes and get everyone accounted for and we don’t want to miss anyone so the more people that sign up the better,” Haidy Diaz, a potential applicant, said.
This census comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this month on gerrymandering, stating that federal judges have no power to police the practice.
Gerrymandering is the manipulation of voting districts to favor one political party.
“We need to have every one of them being persistent to ensure that they find all of the people that need to be counted,” Barbara Rackes, President of the South Carolina Women Leadership, said.
Rackes said that an accurate census count is imperative for fair redistricting in South Carolina in 2021.
“There is nothing more urgent right now than that people participate in the census whether you are in a rural area, whether you are an immigrant, whether your family has lived here for generations,” Rackes said. “Everyone needs to participate because that census determines how our districts are going to be drawn.”
The new census will determine how much population growth South Carolina has experienced over the last decade.
U.S. Census estimates that South Carolina’s population grew by about six percent from 2010 to 2018.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that some population including highly mobile persons, racial and ethnic minorities and undocumented immigrants are hard-to-count populations for the census.
Officials say that you don’t need a resume to apply and that the job allows flexible working hours.
Officials report that you can also apply online to be a census taker.
The U.S. census bureau is hiring all over the country, announcing they have opened over 240 field offices in preparation for the census.
The new state population numbers must be delivered to the president by December 31, 2020.
