UPDATE: Louisville Democratic Party issues statement after headquarters vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is working to track down who’s behind controversial comments spray painted onto the side of the Louisville Democratic Party headquarters.
Officers responded to the building on Durrett Lane in Camp Taylor around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
On scene, officials found several incidents of graffiti. The vandals sprayed phrases like “witch hunt” and “racist AOC" on the building, the latter referring to democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York.
The vice chair of the Louisville Democratic Party, Virginia Woodward, said it’s happened once before. They don’t know if it was the same vandals but they are beginning to feel targeted.
“This is indicative of folks that don’t want to sit down with someone who doesn’t agree and debate issues,” Woodward said. “They want to use the dead of night to vandalize someone else’s building.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky responded to the strike early Sunday evening with this statement:
But Republicans aren’t immune from the political graffiti. Just two weeks ago a billboard targeting President Trump appeared over I-65 North near the Expo Center.
“We’ve never seen this kind of rhetoric, this type of intense emotion, this type of almost tribal blind loyalty to a party and you’re seeing it in the vandalism around town,” Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey said.
Magarvey said this is representative of a larger issue in the city and around the country.
“This doesn’t help anybody no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on,” McGarvey said.
Louisville Democratic Party representatives issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:
Democratic Headquarters said police are looking into the matter and reviewing surveillance footage.
No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.