PHOTOS: West Columbia restaurant gets major interior remodel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia food staple has a fresh new look!
Terra Restaurant on 100 State St. recently reopened after a two week shut down for a major remodeling and interior design project.
According to a press release from Sprout House Agency, “with the help of Columbia-based designers at Westend Interiors, this space received a complete overhaul featuring an updated color palette, new flooring, lighting, furnishings, and more...the new custom wood tables were designed and handcrafted exclusively for the space by local furniture shop Bricker & Beam.”
Though the interior got a major upgrade, the iconic menu is still the same, offering staples of Southern cuisine, wood fired pizzas, and seasonal, locally sourced, entrees.
Terra is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
