New Code Red Alert system now available for Newberry Co. residents

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in Newberry County now have a new way to receive Code Red Alerts and notifications.
According to Sheriff Lee Foster, residents can register for text alerts by texting “newberrysc” to 99411.
The service would provide residents with alerts sent from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Newberry, the Town of Whitmire, and the Town of Prosperity. Other alerts that can be received include crime alerts, weather alerts, traffic alerts, and school alerts among others.
Residents can decide what alerts they receive after they register from the free service.
