Lawsuit claims Mt. Pleasant man developed cancer after using Roundup herbicide

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is suing a company claiming that its herbicide caused him to develop cancer.
He’s one of more than 10,000 people who have taken legal action against Monsanto Company.
The 37-page lawsuit says the man developed Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after using the herbicide, Roundup.
The product is produced by Monsanto Company which contains glyphosate.
It's used to kill weeds and grasses known to compete with commercial crops.
The lawsuit says glyphosate is defective, dangerous to human health and unfit to be sold and that each year about 250 million pounds of it is sprayed on crops, commercial nurseries, lawns, parks and golf courses.
The plaintiff says he used Roundup starting in 1980 up until this year and that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
Monsanto has lost at least three lawsuits in California where a judge has awarded millions of dollars to plaintiffs who say they developed cancer after using their product.
We’ve reached out to Monsanto Company and the plaintiff’s attorneys for a comment. We have not heard back at this time.
