‘I felt violated’: Shandon family of four recounts car thefts from their driveway overnight

It's a scene playing out across Shandon. Surveillance video showing would-be thieves attempting to open car doors in the early hours of the morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, in the month of June, there were seven car break-ins, 4 showing no sign of forced entry. Six were stolen and CPD says there was no sign of forced entry. In July, they said there has been one break-in and two grand larcenies. But the Glass family said their cars were locked.