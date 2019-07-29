‘I felt violated’: Shandon family of four recounts car thefts from their driveway overnight

SHANDON, S.C. (WIS) - Michele and Russell Glass live on a quiet side street in suburban Shandon. But that quiet driveway made for an easy target for car thieves in the early morning hours of June 28th.
"That's exactly why we picked this neighborhood. Because it was a safe neighborhood and very family and people friend,” said Dr. Michele Glass. “It's the best neighborhood I believe in Columbia. So we weren't expecting anything like that to happen."
On June 28th, as the Glass family slept, thieves quietly took their Jeep and their Land Rover from the driveway. They had to physically cut the cover off the Land Rover. The keys for one car was inside the other.
"I felt violated. I couldn't believe it happened,” said Russell Glass. “Someone actually stole our vehicles."
The extra sting: because of this clear marking of both of their service.
“We had purple heart plates on both our vehicles,” said Dr. Glass. “We're both military. He retired after 20 years. When we noticed one vehicle was gone and then the other was gone, that was one of the biggest shocks [Neighbors said] how could they take your vehicles? Didn't they see your plates?"
It's a scene playing out across Shandon. Surveillance video showing would-be thieves attempting to open car doors in the early hours of the morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, in the month of June, there were seven car break-ins, 4 showing no sign of forced entry. Six were stolen and CPD says there was no sign of forced entry. In July, they said there has been one break-in and two grand larcenies. But the Glass family said their cars were locked.
"I didn't know who had done this and if we were being watched and if they were going to enter our home,” said Dr. Glass. “I felt violated and scared to go home at night and have to sleep in the home and not really be secure."
They were so fearful that they had to go spend two nights in a hotel.
"I was a little scared,” said the Glass’ four-year-old son. "I wasn't happy because Mommy was crying and had to call someone."
Michele and Russell said there is a suspect in custody in connection with their case. Police found both their cars, although the gun from the glove box is still missing. And even with new cameras and a motion detector alarm system – the feeling remains.
"Because if anyone can come on your property and do that what's next?” Dr. Glass said.
A meeting between neighbors, CPD and other city leaders took place at the Heyward Street United Methodist Church at 6 PM Monday night.
