Hells Angels holding summer rally in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) -People who live in Clemson and surrounding areas will see an increased police presence at the end of the month, according to Jimmy Dixon, Clemson police chief.
Dixon said the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is coming to town beginning July 29 for their annual summer rally.
The group will be in the city until Aug. 2 and will be involved in events throughout the region, ranging from business meetings to outdoor activities at a local park, according to Dixon.
"To address this event, local, state and federal law enforcement partners have been working together to create an operational plan that focuses on safety and security during the event and minimizes any disruption that may occur to normal, daily activities around the city and university," Dixon said.
Dixon said police are deploying law enforcement officers throughout the area to increase visibility and assist with any traffic congestion or delays that may come up due to an increase in traffic throughout the area.
"Residents and visitors can expect to see an increase in motorcycles traveling throughout the area and members of the club frequenting shops, restaurants and hospitality venues downtown," Dixon said.
He said senior law enforcement leaders have been working directly with the Hells Angels leadership to develop relationships with key members and create a clear communication channel.
“This ongoing communication and outreach, which has worked well in other cities visited by the club in the past, will continue throughout the event to manage expectations and gain compliance with all laws and regulations,” Dixon said.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.