Funeral arrangements for one of the Waccamaw Bingo Hall operators killed in robbery to be announced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Family of the father and son who died in a shooting at the Waccamaw Bingo Hall will be receiveing friends at their Tantay Trail residence in Sumter.
Seventy-three-year-old Stephen Johnson, Sr, and his son 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson, Jr. were killed July 26 following a robbery at the bingo hall that they operated together in Horry County.
Witness say an armed man with a bandana covering his face forced his way through the back door demanding money. As the suspect tried to take the money Johnson, Sr. tried to tackle the man.
The robber opened fire, shooting and killing both Johnson and his son.
Services have yet to be announced for Johnson, Sr. or his son. Memorials may be made to Laurence Manning Academy, The Johnson Center, P.O. Box 278, Manning, SC 29102 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.donate.lls.org
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory at 304 N. Church Street in Manning is in charge of funeral arrangements fro Stephen Johnson, Sr.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.