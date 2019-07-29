First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more heat, humidity and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - That summertime feeling is back! Get ready for more 90s and more storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect warm conditions tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.
· Rain chances go up to 40 to 50% by Thursday through Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a warm night. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mix of stars and clouds.
Hot weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm could develop, but most areas will be dry.
Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday to 40 and 50%. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly by afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Warm Night. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs near 90.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
