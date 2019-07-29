First Alert Forecast: Our Summer Heat and Storm Pattern Returning

Heat, Humidity and Afternoon Storms Returning
High pressure to our North will give us another dry day or two before it moves out into the Atlantic and brings back more moisture and humidity, for a return of a more typical summer pattern of Hot, Humid days and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
A cold front will try and make it into the state by the end of the week. This would give us more widespread thunderstorms, however we’ll have a better handle on this by Thursday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds Low 90s Today and Tuesday
- Hot and humid conditions are back Wednesday through the rest of the week
- Look for scattered afternoon thunderstorms returning Wednesday - Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 70s
Tuesday/Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s
