Ex-Clemson RB Feaster trades in orange for garnet in Instagram post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks have a new weapon to utilize out of their backfield.
On Monday, former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster posted a photo on Instagram in a South Carolina uniform.
South Carolina and Virginia Tech were reportedly the two programs favored by the former Spartanburg High product.
In 41 games with the Tigers, Feaster had 222 carries for 1,330 and 15 touchdowns. Last season, Feaster totaled 440 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Feaster is second in the Clemson record books in career yards per carry with 5.99, which trails former teammate Travis Etienne.
Feaster also had 23 career catches at Clemson for 183 yards and one touchdown.
The addition of Feaster to the roster would give the Gamecocks nine running backs, according to their roster listed on their website. Last year, the Gamecocks were ranked 12th in the SEC in rushing offense averaging just under 153 yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns to their credit.
South Carolina begins fall camp on August 2. Their first game will be on Aug. 31 at Bank of America Stadium against North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.