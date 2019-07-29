Dutch Fork’s Hyatt: ‘I knew Tennessee would be the right spot’

“The biggest thing that we wanted to do was to let him know that we’re here for him to bounce any information off of us,” said Jamie Hyatt, Jalin’s father. “He has a lot of people in his ear and they have good intentions to tell him you should go here or you should go here. We really didn’t want to have that role. We wanted the role of, ‘Tell us what you’re thinking. Let’s say it out loud and let us help you with that and kind of process that information.’”