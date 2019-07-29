Driver involved in deadly weekend crash identified by Lexington Co. Coroner

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has announced the identity of the driver who was killed on Sunday in a crash near Swansea.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 61-year-old Myron Riley of Swansea was traveling west on Saint Matthews Road around 6:35 p.m. when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and down an embankment. Fisher said the vehicle overturned and crashed into a home.
Fisher said Riley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
An autopsy was conducted on Monday to determine the cause of Riley’s death, but the results are pending.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
