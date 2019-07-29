CPD cruiser, passenger car collide in downtown intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police officer driving a Columbia Police Department patrol car collided with a citizen driving a passenger car in a downtown intersection.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at Bull and Gervais streets.
WIS employees heard sirens and went outside to see the aftermath of the crash. Reporters saw ambulances and a fire truck on the scene, as well as numerous police cars.
While WIS employees looked on, the police officer and at least one person who was in the passenger car were taken away by ambulance.
CPD said the officer is expected to be OK. Police have not confirmed the severity of the other person’s injuries.
Police did say via Twitter the other driver will be cited for the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.
WIS is reviewing surveillance video to try to figure out more details.
This story will be updated.
