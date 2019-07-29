Crash involving semi, motorcycle shuts down I-26 W near Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 26 in Richland County due to a crash involving a semi and motorcycle on Monday afternoon.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around noon near Broad River Road in Irmo (mile marker 101).
A tractor-trailer and motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to the spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department.
Injuries have been reported from the crash. However, details regarding how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt have not been released.
Motorists heading to this area should use an alternate route if possible. Officials have not said how long the interstate is expected to be closed.
