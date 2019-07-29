Burglary, grand larceny suspect arrested by West Columbia Police

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a burglary and grand larceny suspect.
Mark Donovan Barlow, 26, has been charged with second-degree burglary, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny, and failure to stop on police command.
Today officers responded to a burglary in process on White Avenue. When they arrived, a suspect matching the description, later identified as Barlow, fled on foot through the woods.
A perimeter was established and a K9 team was called to assist.
During the search, Barlow doubled back and found a marked West Columbia Police car.
The vehicle was locked but the window was lowered. Barlow then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.
The vehicle was then involved in an accident in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Charleston Highway.
Barlow fled that scene as well and was involved in another accident at the 2400 block of Charleston Highway.
Barlow then fled on foot and was taken into custody by officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
