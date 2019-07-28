20-year-old shot, killed at Lakeshore Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at Lakeshore Village Apartments.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road shortly before 10 p.m. on July 27th.
A 20-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Information is limited at this time. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.