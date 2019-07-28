Richland County Coroner identifies 20-year-old shot, killed at Lakeshore Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the 20-year-old male who was shot and killed at Lakeshore Apartments.
Emmitt I. Hart was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
According to a tweet from CPD, officers responded to the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road shortly before 10 p.m. last night reference to a shooting incident.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.