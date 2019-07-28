OCSO warning citizens of ‘outstanding warrant’ phone scam

ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a phone scam that claims a warrant will be served if victims don't pay a fee.
"We had several calls come in at our legitimate dispatch with the caller saying they had been notified of an outstanding warrant with our agency," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "This is an outright scam. But these victims did the right thing in checking with us first."
Some of the victims receiving calls were from the Orangeburg area but the majority live in Lexington and Richland counties.
According to officials, the caller has been identifying himself as Orangeburg County Sgt. Keith Parks.
OCSO dispatched received around a dozen calls Sunday afternoon.
"We want to warn people of what is going on before we have any more victims," the sheriff said. "We do not have a campaign of calling people on a weekend, especially on a Sunday, to threaten anyone with a warrant. Warrants simply are not handled that way."
To receive more information about this incident please contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.
