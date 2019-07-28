‘I have to live long enough,’ veteran and Elgin Lights founder battles cancer while raising money for children’s camp

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - It is the last day of the Elgin Lights Christmas in July event.
In it, you will hear live music, eat good food, see museum exhibits like model trains and military gear, a summer Santa and a hayride to see animals like chickens and ducks.
The event is running this year to help raise funds to build Camp Cole a camp created in honor of Cole Sawyer, who died after a battle with cancer.
The camp is for children with illness, disability or life challenges.
Elgin Lights founder and military veteran Paul Towns, who is also fighting cancer, hopes people come out and make Cole Sawyer’s legacy, a reality.
“I’ve never been in remission in 15 years and it’s getting worse, so I have to live long enough to be able to go to this camp and I want to make sure I see the first group of kids go to camp, so all the help we can get to get this camp built as quick as we can see the first group of people go to it, it means a lot to me,” Towns said.
Elgin Lights Christmas in July event runs from 6-9 pm at 2433 Charlie Horse Circle, Elgin, SC 29045.
Donations of 10 dollars a car, or 20 dollars for passenger vans and buses are encouraged.
Towns says any amount can help.
If you can’t make it to the event and would like to donate, click here.
