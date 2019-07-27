Several people displaced after structure fire on HWY 34 in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A structure fire on HWY 34 East has left six adults and one child displaced.
On Friday, July 26 around 1:08 p.m., county units were dispatched to a reported fire just outside of Ridgeway.
The first unit to arrive reported heavy smoke showing from the structure. As additional units arrived, crews made an interior attack on the fire which started in the dryer.
Fire officials had a difficult time containing the fire and mutual aid from the Columbia Fire Department was requested.
No injuries have been reported, but the home suffered major damage and is no longer livable.
The American Red Cross is assisting the individuals who have been displaced.
The Fairfield County Fire Service wants to offer you these safety tips to help you prevent a dryer fire in your home (tips provided by the NFPA):
- Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional.
- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.
- Make sure you clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry. Remove lint that has collected around the drum.
- Rigid or flexible metal venting material should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.
- Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. Once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it for you.
- Keep dryers in good working order. Gas dryers should be inspected by a qualified professional to make sure that the gas line and connection are intact and free of leaks.
- Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.
- Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and don’t overload your dryer.
- Turn the dryer off if you leave home or when you go to bed.
