Seven Bulldogs Named To MEAC All-Preseason Team; SC State Picked 6th In League Race

The announcements were made Friday (July 26th ) at the MEAC's annual Football Press Luncheon held Friday at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. North Carolina A&T State, the defending champion, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the second straight year to win the MEAC, followed by Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Howard and North Carolina Central to round out the out the top five spots of this year's preseason predicted order of finish.