Seven Bulldogs Named To MEAC All-Preseason Team; SC State Picked 6th In League Race

NORFOLK, VA—Seven (7) South Carolina State players were named to the 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference team, while Coach Buddy Pough's team was picked sixth (6th) in the race for the league title, as voted on by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors .
The announcements were made Friday (July 26th ) at the MEAC's annual Football Press Luncheon held Friday at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. North Carolina A&T State, the defending champion, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the second straight year to win the MEAC, followed by Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Howard and North Carolina Central to round out the out the top five spots of this year's preseason predicted order of finish.
South Carolina State was picked sixth (6th), followed by followed by Norfolk State seventh (7th), Morgan State eight (8th) and Delaware State ninth (9th ). The only Bulldog earning All-MEAC First Team honors are senior offensive lineman Alex Taylor.
Earning All-MEAC Second Team honors were junior center Mike Terry, senior’s Tyrell Goodwin (DL), Paul McKeiver (DL) and redshirt junior quarterback Tyrece Nick. Senior defensive end Bruce Johnson and redshirt junior defensive back Decobie Durant were all named to the All-MEAC Third Team respectively. The Bulldogs open the 2019 campaign on August 31st in the season-opener at home versus intrastate rival Wofford at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Here is the MEAC predicted order of finish for 2019:
1. North Carolina A&T State (12)
2. Bethune-Cookman (1)
3. Florida A&M (2)
4. Howard
5. North Carolina Central (1)
6. South Carolina State
7. Norfolk State (1)
8. Morgan State (1)
9. Delaware State