Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly shooting at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the individual killed in a shooting at Colony Apartments.
Saturnino Alphonse Williams, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot to the upper body.
On July 26th, shortly before 10 p.m., officers with the Columbia Police Department were dispatched to Bailey Street for a ShotSpotter activation and 9-1-1 call.
According to officials, several large crowds were gathered outside causing a hostile and chaotic environment.
Officers called for assistance from law enforcement to control the scene. Additional CPD officers and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived to help.
CPD investigators determined that before the shooting, the two injured males, later identified as the Williams and an unknown male, allegedly argued with several people and damaged vehicles in front of an apartment which prompted a 9-1-1 call.
When Williams and the unknown male were confronted about damaging vehicles an argument started.
Williams and the unknown man then allegedly pulled a firearm on several people who then shot in self-defense, striking them.
One other person suffered a laceration from broken glass during the incident. The victims reportedly ran back into a residence for safety.
After the shooting, multiple people from the incident location were questioned throughout the evening by CPD investigators.
Crime scene investigators located and recovered several shell casings and multiple firearms in connection with the shooting.
No charges will be filed at this time.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.