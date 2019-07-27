Officials track down man wanted for murder of N.C. mother of 5 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for first-degree murder was captured Thursday night in Cayce.
Byron Watkins is one of two suspects wanted for killing a mother of five in Monroe, N.C. earlier this month during a home invasion. Investigators said that the mother died protecting her children.
“When something bad happens to good people, you just want to wrap your arms around the people and say it’s going to be OK,” Monroe Chief of Police Bryan Gilliard said. “In 26 years, I’ve never seen something like this. You have a mother that dies in front of her child. Senseless.”
For hours Thursday, a SWAT team searched near the state line in Lancaster and Union counties trying to track Watkins down.
U.S. Marshals tracked Watkins down to a home in Lexington County. Officials said they found Watkins in the backyard of a home on Congaree Drive in Cayce late Thursday night.
Watkins reportedly knew the home owner. Several interviews and a confidential source tipped investigators off to his location.
Upon reaching the home, authorities said that they called out for Watkins to surrender and he was arrested without incident. Officials said he was checked into the Lexington County Detention Center by one this morning.
Monroe Police made the two-hour drive to pick Watkins up this morning to face charges of first degree murder.
Authorities said he was only at the Lexington County Detention Center for about 12 hours because he waived his right to an extradition hearing in Lexington.
