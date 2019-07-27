OCSO searching for missing 63-year-old man

ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to find an endangered missing person.
“It’s imperative we locate this individual soon,” the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There are several medical issues we’re concerned about as well as the time this person has been missing.”
Willie Lee Pinckney, 63, was last seen on July 24th around 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Eastwood Circle.
Pinckney is was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.
He is around 5'7 and around 150 lbs.
Anyone who's seen or has information about Pinckney’s whereabouts is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.
Inv. Marty Carrigg is leading the ongoing investigation.
