2 killed in armed robbery attempt; Sumter Police offering up to $5,000 reward

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in connection with a deadly armed robbery.
On July 25th, just before 10:15 p.m., officers received a shots fired call on the 300 block of Bowman Drive.
Upon arrival, they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, shot and killed outside of a home. Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, was also found shot and was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.
According to witness accounts, the victims and others were standing outside of a residence when they were approached by three men wearing all black.
The men pulled out handguns, began firing and then fled toward Dogwood Street.
Family members have been notified by the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Autopsies have been scheduled as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.