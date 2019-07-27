CPD, RCSD respond to apparent shooting on Bailey Street

Members of the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Bailey Street regarding a possible shooting. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 26, 2019 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 10:45 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are working to gather more information following an apparent shooting Friday night.

Members of the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 5100 block of Bailey Street to investigate the incident.

Police called for backup units to respond as a large crowd gathered in the area.

Details are extremely limited. However, no injuries have been reported at this time.

