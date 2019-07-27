Columbia community members rally against gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Columbia, community members rallied against gun violence.
Early Saturday morning the group, marched from MLK Park on Greene Street to a location on Millwood Avenue where they listened to several guest speakers including former Panthers running back Stephen Davis.
In its first-year event organizer Terriana Gibbs, along with newly formed organization Uprising The Youth, explained to us why she felt it was important to hold the event.
"So mainly my focus was just bringing all the youth together they will know guns are not the answer to turn to. Me being 21-years old. I seen people my age get shot and killed and I feel like there's so much more life to live and we're just dying at a young age and I feel like we can prevent that if we speak up about it more," Gibbs said.
Gibbs' organization 'Uprising the Youth' partnered with the SC Midlands Chapter of 'Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America' to help make the rally possible.
Gibbs says she plans on continuing the event next summer.
