18-year-old arrested in connection with death investigation in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has taken an 18-year-old man into custody following the death of a 22-year-old Bishopville man.
Ya’vaundre Mi’Onte Richardson has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his involvement in the death of Aaron Lewis.
Officials found Lewis’ vehicle along Huggins Road near Pisgah Road in Rembert. Investigators said more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.
