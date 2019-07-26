Widow of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s victim addresses him in court: ‘I forgive you’

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - The widow and the son of Scott Ponder, one of the victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, addressed Kohlhepp in court Friday, both telling the convicted killer they forgave him.
“Mr. Kohlhepp, I forgive you. I hurt not only for my son, but my heart hurts for you as well,” Melissa Brackman, Ponder’s widow, told Kohlhepp during a hearing at the Spartanburg County Courthouse. “It no longer makes me angry, it makes me sad.”
Brackman was pregnant with her and Ponder’s son, Scott Ponder Jr., when Ponder was killed.
Ponder was shot along with his mother, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert in November 2003 at Superbike Motorsports.
Authorities said Kohlhepp confessed to the Superbike Motorsports killings after investigators found Kala Brown, a woman who had been reported missing, on Nov. 3, 2016, chained inside a storage container on Kohlhepp’s property in rural Woodruff. She had been reported missing two months before.
In the days that followed, authorities also found the bodies of Brown's boyfriend, Carver and Meagan and Johnny Coxie buried on Kohlhelpp's property.
Brackman and her son both took the stand during a damages hearing in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Brackman and Charlie Carver’s parents.
During her tearful testimony, Brackman explained that she and her son had been in therapy but will never fully recover from Ponder’s death.
“I miss Scott Ponder every day of my life," Brackman said. “I am always going to wonder what my life would be like if he had the opportunity to raise our son.”
Brackman’s testimony ended with, “I pray for you and all of us who have been affected by your actions.”
Brackman’s son also took the stand and told Kohlhepp he forgave him.
Carver's parents, who are also part of the lawsuit, were at the hearing and talked about how Carver's death affected them and their entire family.
Charlie Carver’s father, Charles, spoke about how he and his other children had been in counseling through the year. “It’s just been very hard on us,” Charles Carver said.
Charlie Carver’s mother, Joanne Shiflet, told Kohlhepp she was not ready to forgive him but didn’t hate him.
“I pray that you can find peace and you can find some serenity,” Shiflet said.
She also spoke of her relationship with her son.
“From the time he was born, he was my best friend. We could talk about anything and everything. He knew that if he ever needed anything, we could be there," Shiftlet said.
This was the final hearing before the judge makes a decision on the lawsuit, which could take up to a month.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus an additional 60 years in prison.
