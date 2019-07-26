Two Orangeburg County men charged after firing at man and his home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two men have been charged after an Orangeburg County man and his home were fired at late Tuesday.
“This is said to be the culmination of a years’ long dispute,” the sheriff said. “But no dispute in the world justifies driving onto someone’s property and shooting at them.”
Danny Headden, 42, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.
Christopher Nix, 28, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.
Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Slab Landing Road residence around 9:30 p.m. after a 911 call reported a shooting.
“The home owner said he saw the headlights of what turned out to be a blue or gray truck coming down his driveway, which is several hundred feet long,” Ravenell said. “When he steps outside to investigate, he saw the truck start to spin around at a high rate of speed in his hay, doing ‘doughnuts.’ He said this driver of the truck then fired several shots at the him.”
The home owner then retrieved his own weapon and fired one round toward the truck, according to the report.
Investigators were familiar with the truck’s description due to an incident that happened earlier Tuesday at another location.
Locating the truck believed to be involved in the shooting at a residence on Macedonia, investigators met with Headden.
Headden admitted to being on the home owner’s property. He also showed investigators where a .45 caliber handgun had been hidden on his property by Nix, according to the report.
During a hearing on Thursday, bond was set on Headden at $27, 125 cash or surety and Nix at $2,500 personal recognizance.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.