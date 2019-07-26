Things to do this weekend: July 26 - 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a busy weekend here in the Midlands and we have fun events for you all weekend long. Tag us in photos of where you’re headed this weekend on our WIS Facebook & Twitter!
Friday, July 26:
1. Columbia Fireflies Marvel Super Hero Night
First pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Giving away “Black Panther” bobble-heads for the first 1,000 fans.
Saturday, July 27:
2. 3rd Annual Midlands Women’s Fest
Columbia Convention Center, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free admission and more than 80 vendors focusing on women’s health, beauty and pampering.
3. South Congaree Championship Rodeo
South Congaree Arena, 5 p.m. gates open on Saturday
Pony rides, mechanical bulls, food vendors and tons of live performances.
Sunday, July 28
4. The Winery Mercer House Scavenger Hunt
Lexington, wine scavenger hunt starts at 1 p.m.
Free admission and tastings available all day
