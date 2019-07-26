Things to do this weekend: July 26 - 28

By Madeline Cuddihy | July 26, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 5:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It's a busy weekend here in the Midlands and we have fun events for you all weekend long.

Friday, July 26:

1. Columbia Fireflies Marvel Super Hero Night

First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Giving away “Black Panther” bobble-heads for the first 1,000 fans.

Saturday, July 27:

2. 3rd Annual Midlands Women’s Fest

Columbia Convention Center, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free admission and more than 80 vendors focusing on women’s health, beauty and pampering.

3. South Congaree Championship Rodeo

South Congaree Arena, 5 p.m. gates open on Saturday

Pony rides, mechanical bulls, food vendors and tons of live performances.

Sunday, July 28

4. The Winery Mercer House Scavenger Hunt

Lexington, wine scavenger hunt starts at 1 p.m.

Free admission and tastings available all day

