‘These two young men were dedicated employees:’ SCDOT releases statement after two workers killed on U.S. 501

“These two young men were dedicated employees and put their lives on the line daily to serve the motoring public, as do all of our employees who work on our highways,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall in a statement. “SCDOT has active work zones all over the State. This tragic incident should serve as a reminder to the traveling public to obey signs in work zones, slow down, and watch for workers. Drivers should pay attention, avoid distractions, and expected the unexpected. These measures are not only for the safety of our workers, but for your safety as well.”