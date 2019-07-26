Sumter Sheriff says inmate escape planned for a month, started with arson inside cell

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A Sumter County inmate awaiting trial for one of the county’s most brutal murders is back in custody, following an escape Thursday evening Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Dennis said Stephen Stinnette, 32, was apprehended around 4 a.m. Friday about a mile away from the Sumter County Detention Center.
Based on a preliminary investigation, Dennis said Stinnette planned the escape for about a month, formulating a plan with other inmates. Dennis said around 7 p.m. Thursday, an inmate started a fire inside a cell. Jail officers evacuated around 60 inmates from the pod to allow for the fire department to extinguish the fire.
During the evacuation, several inmates engaged in an assault against two jail officers. During the altercation, which Dennis said served as a distraction, Stinnette along with two other inmates ran for the outside fence. One inmate was captured on the ground while another was apprehended at the top of the twelve foot fence. Stinnette made it over the top and ran into nearby woods.
“It does concern me when we have someone the caliber of Stephen Stinnette, go into the public with the citizens of Sumter County and South Carolina at large,” Sheriff Dennis said. “My intentions were to continue the search until he was apprehended and that’s why we used all of the resources made available to us.”
He said his department established a perimeter on the ground, within a few miles from the detention center. It also utilized the SLED’s infrared helicopter and K-9 tracking dogs.
“While we had SLED’s helicopter and tracking teams, we believe he was hiding in a vacant home nearby,” he said. “He later told us once he didn’t hear the dogs or helicopter anymore, he continued about a half mile further until one of our deputies spotted him.”
Dennis said Stinnette was taken into custody without incident, found without his jail-issued shirt and suffering minor injuries from the barbed wire atop the fence.
Stinnette was one of several people arrested for the 2018 murder of Jerry Johnson. Investigators believe Stinnette shot and killed Johnson before allegedly burying him in two different locations, before dumping the body in Lake Marion in Orangeburg County.
Tammy Simmons lives not far from the detention center, separated from the property by thick woods. She was returning home Thursday night when she stopped at a police checkpoint.
“The officer said they were looking for someone and that she needed to search my car,” she said. “I had no problem with that. All the way down Highway 15 there were police cars on both sides, blue lights everywhere.”
Simmons said her daughter was home alone and without knowing what was going on, she began to panic.
“The officer told me call your daughter and get home and lock the doors,” she said.
Simmons lives at the end of a dead end road and said multiple sheriff’s department cars were parked in the woods next to her house.
“There were snipers everywhere, later on we heard the helicopter circling the yard, so it was very scary to pull up and know your child is at home alone,” she said.
Simmons enjoys her country living lifestyle and doesn’t think twice about leaving the door unlocked during the day or at night. She also has several old barns on her property, a possible hiding place for a fugitive on the run, she said.
“The biggest thought is what if go outside to cut the grass or pull out some patio furniture and there’s someone in there, it’s very scary,” she said. “I didn’t ever realize I was this close to the facility. Living this close, I need to think about this from now one in case someone else tries to escape.”
She said her family stayed out of the way of officers, eventually going to sleep after deputies turned off their flashing blue lights, but remained next to her home. Sheriff Dennis said a reverse 911 call was sent out to nearby residents, but Simmons said she did not receive any kind of notice about Stinnette’s escape. Instead, she said she called WIS to find out what was going on.
“I’m so thankful,” she said. “I believe it takes a village to raise a child and in that moment I was unnerved, between the news station and the deputies, I felt safe.”
Dennis said deputies are investigating the other inmates involved in the escape plan, which he said Stinnette is the “mastermind” behind. Additional charges could be filed against those involved. The two jail officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released. Stinnette is no longer housed at Sumter County Detention Center, although Dennis would not comment on what facility he was moved to.
The Sumter County Detention Center has been open since 2002 and Dennis said it has never seen an escape of this magnitude.
“We might have had inmates who didn’t come back from work release, but nothing like this that took planning and action,” he said.
