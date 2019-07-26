Officials searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ inmate who escaped Sumter Co. detention center

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for 32-year-old Stephen Stinnette.
Officials said Stinnette escaped from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and should be considered extremely dangerous.
Stinnette, who was arrested and charged for murder, is a white male who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a bald head, blue eyes, and tattoos on his neck and on the top of his head.
Officials said Stinnette may be wearing a Detention Center uniform at this time.
If you have any information about Stinnette’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
