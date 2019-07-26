My Take: Time to move forward following UofSC vote for Caslen

Earlier this year, Caslen upset some with his comments on sexual violence being tied to binge drinking. In late April, the board decided not to vote on any of the four finalists presented to them. Things reached a boiling point a few weeks ago when some asserted that Governor Henry McMaster used his influence to push for a vote on Caslen. That brought questions from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS. There was also debate over Caslen’s qualifications. We heard from both supporters and detractors as the process played out.