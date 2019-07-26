My Take: Time to move forward following UofSC vote for Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a few short weeks, a new semester will begin at colleges and universities across the state. It will be a time of fresh faces, expanding of minds and grooming of our next generation of leaders.
At the University of South Carolina, it will also serve as an introduction to a new president.
A week ago, in a divided vote, the school’s board of trustees approved Retired Lt. General Robert Caslen as USC’s 29th President. The search to replace retiring President Harris Pastides proved much more controversial than anyone could have imagined.
Earlier this year, Caslen upset some with his comments on sexual violence being tied to binge drinking. In late April, the board decided not to vote on any of the four finalists presented to them. Things reached a boiling point a few weeks ago when some asserted that Governor Henry McMaster used his influence to push for a vote on Caslen. That brought questions from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS. There was also debate over Caslen’s qualifications. We heard from both supporters and detractors as the process played out.
The bottom line is — a decision has been made and it’s time to move forward. While it is healthy to have an open discussion of concerns, now is the time to give Caslen, or Bob as he likes to be known, our full support. He deserves a chance to succeed and, it seems, he is ready for the challenge.
As he prepares to fill some big shoes, lets hope that the past several months will eventually become just a distant memory and, years from now, we’ll be looking back at Bob Caslen’s tenure as a period of unprecedented growth for the state’s flagship university.
That's My Take, What's Yours?
