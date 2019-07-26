At least two confirmed dead after fatal car crash on I-77 near Blythewood Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fatal car crash on I-77 southbound near Blythewood Road has traffic at a standstill.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Officials have confirmed that at least two people have died from the incident.
The cause of the incident is unknown and officials with Highway Patrol an Richland County are investigating the incident.
I-77 is blocked off and a detour has been set up at exit 27 to Community Road to US 21 and back onto I-77. Expect delays
