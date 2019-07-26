Grain bin panels key in rescuing man from Orangeburg silo

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was rescued from a silo full of corn feed Thursday.
It happened at the Cactus Family Farms on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.
WIS briefly spoke with the daughter of the man who was stuck in the silo by phone. She said the man is still sedated and has a breathing tube because of fluid in his lungs but is stable. It took hours of work to get the man out of the silo safely.
“Our end goal at the end of the day is to free the patient and get the patient out of that bin alive,” said Bill Staley, the Orangeburg County Director of Emergency Services.
That goal was achieved Thursday night after about nine hours of hard work, but to achieve that goal, it came with a plan of action.
“First, you got to make sure the environment is safe for you to get in and for him to be in,” Staley said. “Then, you have to figure out what you need to get in there to fix it, or to mitigate it, to make it where we can get it done, and then what resources you need to support that.”
Resources start with the proper tools.
“We have a set of grain bin rescue panels. They are small. They are designed for us to easily get in and out of tight spaces like the silo. We put those panels in there and they interlock and we build a wall around the patient,” Staley said. “Eventually, we got to the point where we could get something on him to hold him up so we could continue digging because, in an environment like that, if we don’t do that, then he keeps going down.”
After hours of vacuuming out the grain near the victim, the rescue was a success.
“It was overwhelming for me and many of the people on the scene because it had been such a long day and we knew he’d been in there a long time, but it’s one of those you stay course until you get done and that’s what we did yesterday,” Staley said.
The grain bin panels used to save the man are estimated to cost about $20,000. Staley said the panels were bought years ago after a similar situation happened at a different location. He said every dollar was worth it knowing that man is alive.
Officials are still unsure how the man got trapped in the first place.
WIS reached out to Cactus Family Farms for a statement, but they have not replied.
