First Alert Forecast: Super Summer Weekend!

Great July Weather Continues
Our typical summer pattern for July is still on vacation the next few days as High pressure to our North will give us sunny, dry less humid conditions the next few days.
Of course, all good things come to an end. Look for a return of the heat AND humidity by next week with afternoon showers and thunderstorms returning. A cold front could enter the state again by the middle to end of next week with more widespread showers and storms.
Weekend plans? Fantastic ! Mostly sunny with Highs in the lower 90s!
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny today through the weekend
- Temperatures either at or just below normal with lower humidity (Average High is 93 degrees)
- Look for scattered afternoon thunderstorms returning by the middle of next week.
Forecast:
Today: Carolina sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 60s
Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs Lower 90s
