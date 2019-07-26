First Alert Forecast: Get ready! The humidity is returning soon…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes are on the way! We’re tracking increasing temperatures and humidity levels next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect comfortable weather tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.
· The 90s return for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast.
· Low to mid 90s are expected for most of next week. Rain chances will increase, too.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect more comfortable weather. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s under a mix of stars and clouds.
High pressure will continue to control our weather this weekend. In fact, for both Saturday and Sunday, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. You might notice a little more humidity creeping back in by Sunday, but you’ll really feel it next week.
Talking about next week, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will rise, too, making it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will increase from 20 to 40% as we move through the week. So, grab your umbrella!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Still Comfortable. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
