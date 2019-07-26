Escaped Sumter County Sheriff’s Office inmate back in custody, officials say riot led to escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says an escaped inmate wanted for murder is back in custody.
Officials have not released any details regarding how or where 32-year-old, Stephen Stinnette, was apprehended.
WIS-TV is learning new details about what led up to his escape. Officials say around 7:00 PM, Thursday, an unidentified inmate set fire to the mattress inside his cell. The entire housing unit needed to be evacuated because of smoke from this fire. As detention officers attempted to remove inmates from their cells, a riot broke out.
Officials say that’s when Stinnette was able to escape from custody.
Two detention officers suffered minor injuries in the riot, but are expected to be okay.
Stinnette was being held at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center after being arrested and charged with murder. Authorities say Stinnette shot and killed 31-year-old, Jerry Johnson, who was initially reported missing before his body was found in Lake Marion in April of 2018.
Stinnette and four other people have been charged in connection with the murder.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office officials are expected to release more details surrounding Stinnette’s apprehension, Friday.
