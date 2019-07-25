Coroner: SCDOT workers killed in crash on Highway 501 near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers were killed in a crash on Highway 501 near Aynor, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the scene near Pine Oaks Farm Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where four vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 35-year-old Cecil Morgan from Aynor and 29-year-old David Sibbick from Loris died at the scene.
Horry County officials said five others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One other person suffered minor injuries in the crash and refused transport.
Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner truck was traveling south on Highway 501 when it hit two vehicles that were stopped in traffic. They said the truck then hit the two SCDOT workers who were in the roadway, went off the side of the road and then hit a tree.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 501 near Pine Oaks Farm Road for several hours while crews cleared the scene and investigated the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigation into the crash is ongoing.
