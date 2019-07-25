West Columbia pharmaceutical CEO, 2 employees visit White House

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CEO and two employees of a West Columbia business were in Washington D.C. on Thursday meeting with President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump.
The CEO of Nephron Pharmaceutical Corporation, Lou Kennedy, and two employees were invited to the White House to celebrate their commitment to President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers.
Nephron was the first company in South Carolina to sign the pledge and today President Trump heard of few of Nephron’s employee success stories, including the story of Travis Childs.
Childs said, when he started working at Nephron five years ago, he was patrolling the grounds as a security guard. He is now working inside the labs as a pharmacy technician. Childs said it’s always been a dream to go to the White House.
“Just to be able to go talk to the president about my experience, about the program that he made, I’m ecstatic,” Childs said.
Childs spent four years working as a security guard at Nephron, but he said last year he decided to put his chemistry degree to use. After applying for the apprenticeship program at Nephron, he became a sterile compounding pharmacy technician.
“Now, I’m actually doing something that I love,” Childs said. “So, it’s not coming to work. It’s coming to do something that I really love.”
The apprenticeship program is one way Kennedy is holding to President Trump’s Pledge to America’s workers, which she signed last year.
“It’s never too late,” Childs said. “Education is always available.”
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently made a visit to Nephron Pharmaceuticals to tour the facilities and speak more about the Pledge to America’s Workers. It’s a pledge to reskill and retrain American workers of all ages.
Eight businesses in South Carolina joined Nephron last week in signing the pledge after a roundtable discussion with DeVos at Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
