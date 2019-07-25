‘She put the fear of God in the guy’: Former soldier chases down, tackles man who flashed her

July 25, 2019 at 4:26 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 4:26 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of flashing a former member of the Israeli military, who chased the man down and says she “really, really scared” him.

The victim, who was not identified by name, hopes the situation sends a message to other perpetrators and keeps other women from being victimized.

The single mother and former member of the Israeli military says the incident made her want to ensure others wouldn't be victimized. (Source: WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

“I told him I’m going to get him, so, ‘I’m going to get you, darling,’” said the single mother and former member of the Israeli military.

Surveillance video shows the woman jogging last Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in Cambridge, Mass.

“Enjoying my beautiful day. I was thinking, ‘What a great day to be alive,’” she said.

Then, a suspect, described by Massachusetts State Police as a white male with a heavy build, allegedly indecently exposed himself to her while they were running in opposite directions.

"He pulled his pants once, and, you know, I didn’t react too much. As he came closer, he pulled them again. Then, I understood maybe it’s not what I think it is,” she said.

The woman says when the middle-aged man reached out to try to grab her, she flipped.

"Was not his lucky day because I decided it’s just not going to happen, and I decided to chase him down,” she said. “I mean, I’m 6-[foot]-1[inch], pretty fit. It’s not a very good victim to go after.”

Surveillance video shows the woman chase down the suspect, described by police as a white man with a heavy build, who allegedly flashed her. (Source: Massachusetts State Police/WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

The woman caught up to the suspect and pinned him down for three to five minutes while imploring passersby to help. She says the man was “really, really scared” while she held him down.

"With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation? I’m holding him down, yelling, ‘Call the police.’ People just choose to ignore,” she said.

Knowing the suspect might get away, the frustrated woman reached for her own phone to call 911. The man escaped her grasp and fled the scene.

"Good for her. You know, I think she put the fear of God in the guy,” one state trooper said.

The former soldier says she doesn’t put up with much, and the incident made her want to ensure others wouldn’t be victimized.

"If I don’t chase him, he’s gonna scare some girl and get her all the way down. No,” she said.

Police say they would’ve preferred that the woman didn’t tackle the alleged flasher. They are calling for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

State Police Seek Help in Locating Flasher

State Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Memorial Drive Flasher Last Thursday, July 18, 2019 at about 7:30 a.m., a woman reported that while she was jogging on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge, a man indecently exposed himself to her. The woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for those nearby to contact police. The man resisted the woman’s attempt to detain him and fled the area, last seen running down Amesbury Street. The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair, a receding hair line, wearing black and grey running clothes and black running shoes with white soles. The suspect was recorded by nearby cameras and that video can be seen below. The first segment of the video shows the period of time immediately following the indecent exposure, beginning as the suspect passes the woman, while the second segment shows a closer view of the suspect jogging. (Please note that to protect the integrity of the investigation, the segment of video that was released does not show the actual act of indecent exposure; the MSP has reviewed the entire video). If you have any information relative to the identity of the suspect, please contact Trooper Martin Concannon at the State Police Barracks in Boston, 617-727-6780. Special thanks to MIT Police for their assistance in this investigation.

