SC for Ed leaders tour the state to push for continued education reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After 10,000 educators and supporters rallied at the South Carolina State House to advocate for higher teacher salaries and improved working conditions, legislators mandated a four percent salary increase for educators across the state. Tonight, those teachers are still pushing for education reform.
SC for Ed, the group that hosted that rally, is growing and pushing for more change.
Tonight, they met at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, just outside downtown Columbia as a part of their summer-long tour to check in with educators about ways to improve South Carolina schools.
“It’s going to continue to go on for the foreseeable future,” said SC for Ed board member Lisa Ellis. “We’re not going away.”
SC for Ed leaders have been on a statewide tour to connect with educators around the Palmetto State after a massive turnout at their All Out rally on May 1st.
With a new school year on the horizon, they’re bringing new energy to legislators as they call for more education reform.
“Salary and benefits continue to be sort of the forefront,” Ellis said. “Protected planning, class sizes.”
As these leaders welcome new faces to the SC for Ed movement and update educators who have been with the group for the long haul, they’re hoping to continue to improve education in South Carolina with teachers leading the change.
“Somebody’s got to step up to the plate,” Ellis said. “With education continuing to be at the forefront, why not give educators and teachers the opportunity to have their voices heard at a different level.”
The budget signed by Governor McMaster increased teacher starter salaries to $35,000, moving our state’s starting salary from the fourth lowest in the nation to the twelfth lowest. Educators say it’s a start, but they’re hoping to get those numbers up.
After about one year, the SC for Ed Facebook group has a little more than 29,500 members. This page is serving as a platform where educators can communicate.
