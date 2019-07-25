Little League team in Irmo makes history

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Seniors Little League team in Irmo started by playing a regular-season at Friarsgate Park in Irmo and then formed a Tournament Team from those participants to compete in the Little League International Senior Tournament.
This is the first time that Irmo Little League has ever made it to a Championship game in a regional tournament.
Irmo Little League SC Seniors League Baseball State Champions, President Justun Baxter said, “This is the farthest any team has ever made it for Irmo Little League I know everyone is excited about it.”
Brian Weseman, Little League District Administrator states “they won their state tournament back on July 6, that was played at Irmo High School, where they beat Darlington and Union County and now they are representing South Carolina in the Southeast Region Tournament.” One of their biggest fans is a baseball mom who does not have a child on the team, but has love for the game. Natalie Baxter said, “It’s emotional because we see our children grow we see them at T-ball batting off of a tee, to growing up not literally growing, but growing in their skills and their abilities their communication with one another, with the team.”
The Seniors are ages 14 to 16.
Baxter said, “These boys have absolutely just become young men and it’s amazing they will come down here and help anyone that they need to drag in the field, picking up trash, helping out in concessions.”
President Baxter said, “They lost in the state championship game last year, and they made it a point that was not going to happen again this year and they have done it.”
The team plays with their hearts while dealing with loss. “We have one person on the team that just before the state tournament lost his mother, and then we had another player before the tournament lost his grandmother and the league as a whole had a great volunteer who we lost, so they are not only playing for themselves, they are playing for those three people as well as the whole Irmo community family.” Baxter said, “They make me extremely proud, if they win this, ha I will be over the top.”
The team lost in the 9th inning 12-11, Wednesday, July 24th at the regional tournament in Florida. They will not advance to the World Series yet say they are very proud at how far they have come.
