Little League team in Irmo makes history

The team plays with their hearts while dealing with loss. “We have one person on the team that just before the state tournament lost his mother, and then we had another player before the tournament lost his grandmother and the league as a whole had a great volunteer who we lost, so they are not only playing for themselves, they are playing for those three people as well as the whole Irmo community family.” Baxter said, “They make me extremely proud, if they win this, ha I will be over the top.”