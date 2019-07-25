‘I thought I was dead’: Family of 7 left without a home after electrical fire

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A family of seven is now left without a home after a fire ripped through their Kershaw County home.
The fire happened on Providence Road in Cassatt early Monday morning. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Wiles with the Kershaw County Fire Department called the home a “total loss.” He believes the fire started in a back room of the house as an electrical fire.
Fire officials got the call at 1:06 Monday morning and three stations from Kershaw County responded. Corray Hough and Jessica McCants lived in the home for the past three years. All seven family members were inside the house when the fire broke out.
The parents said the two youngest brothers were in the back room, where fire officials believe the fire started, and the rest of their family was sound asleep.
“The two babies were the only two up in the house and they came in our room and said, ‘Daddy, Mommy, our house is on fire.’ We woke up panicking,” McCants said.
McCants said it wasn’t easy for the family to escape the smoke and flames.
“The fire just engulfed the whole house,” he said. “I got smoke in my lungs and passed out. That’s when she [Jessica] dragged me out the house. It was just like you couldn’t catch a breath. I mean, it’s just something you don’t want to live through. I mean, I thought I was dead to tell you the truth.”
Hough and McCants said their only concern were the children.
“When I opened the door, it’s just nothing but smoke. So, I was like, we need to get the kids out. I was just panicking. The motivation to get my kids out of the house, it’s just.. it’s something no parent or anyone should have to live through,” Hough said. “I just look at them and thank God they’re here. I mean, the stuff in there can be replaced, but my kids can’t.”
Despite a house filled with memories now left with charred remains, the family looks forward.
“Try to rebuild our life. Start from the bottom, and try to just rebuild it back up,” Hough said.
The family does not have insurance on the home. If you’d like to help this family, you can donate here.
