Four recipes that will take your kids’ back-to-school lunches from dull to delightful, with local Midlands registered dietitian

It’s just under a month before Richland One goes back to school and many other districts follow suit! We are continuing to dive deep into getting your food prep locked and loaded before you head back to school. Monday, we went to Primal Gourmet to show you how to tackle meal prep on weeknights. On Tuesday, we brought in local registered dietitian, Caroline Waters-Green from Carolina Nutrition Consultants to talk about how to make your kids’ lunch more exciting this year. And by the way - the lunches were Madeline Cuddihy and Sam Bleiweis taste-tested - and ultimately, very much approved.