Four recipes that will take your kids’ back-to-school lunches from dull to delightful, with local Midlands registered dietitian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alright, parents. Are your kid’s finicky eaters? Do they bring back half their lunch box worth of food at the end of the school day? Yeah, this one is for you.
It’s just under a month before Richland One goes back to school and many other districts follow suit! We are continuing to dive deep into getting your food prep locked and loaded before you head back to school. Monday, we went to Primal Gourmet to show you how to tackle meal prep on weeknights. On Tuesday, we brought in local registered dietitian, Caroline Waters-Green from Carolina Nutrition Consultants to talk about how to make your kids’ lunch more exciting this year. And by the way - the lunches were Madeline Cuddihy and Sam Bleiweis taste-tested - and ultimately, very much approved.
CAROLINE’S TIPS FOR SUCCESSFUL BENTO-BOX MAKING:
- BALANCE IS BASIC: A healthy, balanced school lunch ideally should include a carbohydrate (like crackers, whole wheat bread), some protein(such as beans, chicken, eggs, greek yogurt, fish), fruits & veggies and some fat (such as avocado, nuts, cheese, low-fat milk or yogurt, etc.) This ensures a balance of nutrients and to help keep them satisfied and sustained until the afternoon!
- TASTE THE RAINBOW: Try to include ½ cup of both whole fruits and veggies in your child’s lunch box. Focus on building a rainbow of color in your kid’s lunch, the more colors means the more nutrients as these are where the phytochemicals are… those are the disease fighting properties in plant foods.
- DABBLE IN DIPPIN’: Kids love dipping foods! Try packing hummus, guacamole, Greek yogurt, or ranch dressing for dipping veggies.
- SHAPE SHIFTING: Use cookie cutters to make fun shaped sandwiches, like star sandwiches! You can also cut soft fruits and vegetables into shapes, like we did with our cucumber on top of our bagel in lunch #2. Try using whole grain bread for added fiber, and if they don’t like it, maybe ease them into it by pairing one slice of white bread with one slice of wheat bread.
- PATIENCE IS KEY: Remember, introducing kids to healthful foods early on can greatly impact their eating habits for their whole life, so try a variety, and stay consistent! Remember, it often takes kids up to 7 times of trying a food before they like it, so keep offering healthy foods to picky eaters.
CAROLINE’S FUN FOUR RECIPES:
LUNCH #1: Turkey Roll-ups
- cups of strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi (place in colorful muffin tins!)
- carrot sticks and guacamole
- roll mozzarella around slices of turkey for turkey roll-ups!
LUNCH #2: Bagel Star
- whole wheat everything bagel with cream cheese and sliced cucumbers (cut into stars)
- apple slices and peanut butter
- carrots & guacamole
LUNCH #3: DIY Luncheable
- with whole wheat English muffin, marinara sauce, low-fat mozzarella cheese, spinach, bell peppers, and leftover plain chicken
LUNCH #4: Almond butter & banana “sushi”
- whole wheat tortilla spread with almonds butter (if the school doesn’t allow nuts due to allergies, you can sub sunflower butter), roll banana inside, and cut into “sushi” pieces. Kids love finger foods, and this provides adequate fiber, potassium, and plant-based protein.
- pair with carrot and cucumbers with guacamole
- grapes
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.